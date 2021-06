Good contact from Garbiñe Muguruza with tournament grass Berlin WTA. The Spanish has solved a positive debut on her return to the slopes against the Romanian Sorana Cirstea Which he has beaten 6-3 and 6-2 in 1 hour and 20 minutes of play. Good pace of play Garbiñe, showing confidence and desire to do important things in the German capital. In the second round he will have as an opponent the Kazakh Elena Rybakina.