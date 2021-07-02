Muguruza slips at Wimbledon

07/02/2021 at 5:36 PM CEST

Garbiñe Muguruza could not extend her candidacy for the Wimbledon title and, in the third round match, she yielded to the Tunisian Ons Jabeur (5-7, 6-3 and 6-2) that achieved access to the round of 16.

The Spanish, who got the classification on track after a great first set, could not get into the top sixteen four years later, in her first match at the center since she opened it in the 2018 edition.

The varied blows and the left of the Tunisian ended up breaking the Spanish, especially in an exhausting second set. Jabeur, who had been thrown on grass, with the title in Birmingham and the participation in Eastbourne, warned of her great level on the surface with the victory against Venus Williams in the previous round, but against Muguruza it was finally uncovered.

Despite losing a first set with five breaks between the two and in which Muguruza ended up on the floor, with a fall that had no physical consequences, it was redone perfectly in the second, taking advantage of a Muguruza unable to convert your chances. The Spanish lost the six break points that she had in the second set and there the game was gone. With equal sets, Jabeur she was the owner and mistress of the party, while Muguruza I was crestfallen and overcome by the situation.

As soon as the game dragged on, he was unable to control the paces and get the hang of a Jabeur he was enjoying himself on the track, varying directions, hitting and achieving one of the best victories of his career to reach the quarterfinals of the London ‘major’ for the first time.

The Tunisian is the first Arab woman in history to win a title and reach the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam, after doing so at the 2020 Australian Open. She will face the Polish in the round of 16 Iga Swiatek, which passed the third round 6-0 and 6-1.

Muguruza closes a hopeful participation in Wimbledon, the best since winning in 2017, but insufficient for what is expected of a double Grand Slam winner and former world number one.