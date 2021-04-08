Muguruza says goodbye to Charleston due to injury

04/08/2021 at 7:14 PM CEST

The Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza, who won 6-0 and 2-2 in the round of 16 match against Kazakh Yulia Putintseva, said goodbye to the WTA tournament in Charleston (United States) this Thursday due to physical discomfort in his left knee.

Muguruza, number 13 in the world and sixth seeded, stopped his good run of results and could not add his twenty-second victory of the year over the land of South Carolina, in a match that he comfortably dominated and where he consecutively added the first seven games.

In the first set, the Spanish-Venezuelan beat her opponent placidly without conceding a game against. However, in the second sleeve some physical discomfort appeared in his left knee that forced him to leave the game, with the score tied (2-2), with a break in the serve by part.

In the quarter-finals, Putintsova will face the winner of the match between Montenegrin Danka Kovinic and Czech Petra Kivitova, seeded third. EFE