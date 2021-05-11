Muguruza returns forcefully in Rome

The Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza returned to compete this Tuesday in the tournament Rome, after missing last week’s Madrid event through injury, and he did so with authority, by crushing 6-1 and 6-2 Romanian Patricia tig in the second round.

The annoying rain that fell on the Foro Italico did not detract Muguruza, world number 12 and three times a semifinalist in this tournament, who only needed 67 minutes to get rid of Tig.

The Spanish imposed her superiority against the Romanian tennis player, number 67 in the world, who played this match as a lucky loser due to the withdrawal due to injury of the Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Very aggressive to the rest, Garbiñe only needed 27 minutes to win the first set, with three consecutive breaks, and after Tig’s reaction at the beginning of the second set, equalized until 2-2, he broke the serve to zero in the fifth game and opened the road to an undeniable 6-2.

The Spanish was solid with the serve and only conceded three break balls, managing to save two of them.

Her rival in the next round will be the American Bernarda pear, number 69 in the world, who defeated the Slovak on Tuesday Tamara Zidansek (6-3 and 6-2).

It will be the first confrontation between the Spanish and the American in a part of the table in which a duel against the Ukrainian is likely Elina Svitolina in the next round.