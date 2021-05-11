Muguruza returns forcefully

05/11/2021 at 7:57 PM CEST

EFE

The Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza He returned to compete this Tuesday in the Rome tournament, after missing last week’s Madrid event through injury, and he did so with authority, by crushing 6-1 and 6-2 the Romanian Patricia Tig in the second round.

The annoying rain that fell on the Foro Italico did not detract Muguruza, number 12 in the world and a three-time semi-finalist in this tournament, it only took 67 minutes to get rid of Tig.

The Spanish imposed her superiority against the Romanian tennis player, number 67 in the world, who played this match as the lucky loser due to the withdrawal due to injury of Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Very aggressive to the rest, Garbiñe It only took 27 minutes to win the first set, with three consecutive breaks, and after Tig’s reaction at the beginning of the second set, even until 2-2, he broke the serve to zero in the fifth game and opened the way to an undeniable 6-2.

The Spanish was solid with the serve and only conceded three break balls, managing to save two of them.

Her rival in the next round will be the American Bernarda pear, number 69 in the world, who defeated the Slovakian Tamara Zidansek on Tuesday (6-3 and 6-2).

It will be the first confrontation between the Spanish and the Americane in a part of the table in which a duel against the Ukrainian Elina Svitolina in the following round is likely.