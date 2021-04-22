Muguruza prepares his assault on the Mutua Madrid Open

04/22/2021 at 11:28 AM CEST

EFE

The Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza He settled in Pozuelo this week to train before entering the Mutua Madrid Open bubble starting next Monday.

Through a statement, the tennis player has reported that “she has been in Madrid for a few days training in the capital with her entire team.”

Muguruza He decided to change his schedule a bit from other seasons after Miami. He opted to play his first clay court tournament at the Charleston WTA 500, give up playing Stuttgart and travel to the Spanish capital in time to prepare for the Madrid and Rome tournaments.