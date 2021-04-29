Muguruza, out in Madrid due to muscle injury

04/29/2021 at 1:19 PM CEST

EFE

The Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza, who suffers from a muscle injury in her left leg, will not play the WTA 1,000 tournament in Madrid, in which she was going to make her debut this Thursday against the American Sloane stephens.

“Unfortunately, Garbiñe Muguruza he has withdrawn from #MMOPEN as a result of a muscle injury to his left leg, “reported the organizers.

“Garbiñe, get well soon. It hurts us as much as it does you and we were very excited to see you play in the Magic Box again, “they add.

Muguruza it was the tenth seed of a tournament in which it has never passed the round of 16.

The woman from Caracas has already withdrawn from her last tournament, in Charleston (United States), due to discomfort in her left thigh.

On the eve of debuting in Madrid, she said she felt good, although “nervous to do well.”