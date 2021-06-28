Muguruza leaves only one game in his debut

06/28/2021 at 6:00 PM CEST

.

The Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza this Monday passed over the French Fiona Ferro, which he defeated 6-0, 6-1 in 49 minutes in his Wimbledon debut. Muguruza, who won on these tracks in 2017, managed to start the tournament with victory, after failing to pass the first round at Roland Garros.

The Spanish crushed Ferro with ten winners and only seven unforced errors on a number two track that was unable to get going until more than four hours later than planned due to rain delay.

That did not mislead one Muguruza attentive, focused and at a high level to secure her second win at Wimbledon since winning her second Grand Slam in 2017. Conchita Martinez, present in the stands, he barely needed 50 minutes to crush his rival, with the fourth ‘donut’ he achieved at the All England Club, the last of them against Venus Williams in the final of 2017.

The Spanish was just one game away from achieving the ‘bicycle’, that is to say a double 6-0 and 6-0, which would have been the first of her sports career.

Muguruza, who starts as the eleventh favorite for the title, the winner of the duel between the Russian will be measured in the second round Svetlana Kuznetsova and the dutch Lesley Pattinama.