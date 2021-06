Garbiñe Muguruza he is still dragging some annoyances from the clay court tour. Beyond that and after a mental reset, he defeated Elena Rybakina 6-4 and 6-3 in the second round of the Berlin WTA 500 and, in this way, he added his second consecutive triumph on grass. The great key to the game was the effectiveness of the Spanish when breaking the service of her rival (4/5), while the Kazakh was barely able to specify one chance of the seven she had. Her next rival will be the French Alize Cornet.