Muguruza gets into Miami’s third round

03/26/2021 at 18:00 CET

The Spanish-Venezuelan Garbiñe Muguruza had no problems to defeat the Chinese Xinyu Wang (6-4 and 6-1), and qualified for the third round of the WTA 1000 in Miami, after playing a match of just over an hour.

Muguruza took one more step in his minimum goal of reaching his best record in Miami. Up to five times he played the round of 16 (2012, 2013, 2016, 2017 and 2018), and now he is close to that round. To access it, you will have to overcome the winner of the match between the Croatian Petra Martic and the Russian Anna Kalinskaya.

In front of Wang, he lived an afternoon with few shocks. His rival only presented battle in the first round. The Chinese player, despite giving up her service in the third game, fought until the end to get around the result. However, Muguruza did not yield any breaks and came close to victory with a tight 6-4.

Later, in the second set, he won the serve to Wang at the first change. Although his rival answered with a break, it was a mirage. Muguruza, again broke up to three more times the service to the Chinese player and flew to a resounding victory with which he maintains his aspirations to fight for the final title.