Muguruza falls in the second round against Andreescu and Miami continues to resist

Mar 30, 2021 at 6:35 AM CEST

EFE

The Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza, number 13 in the WTA tennis rankings, has lost her round of 16 match of the Miami Masters 1000 in three sets against the Canadian Bianca Vanessa Andreescu, number 9 in the world, by 3-6, 6-3 and 6-2. Muguruza (27 years old) is thus resistant to this championship -he has never managed to pass the round of 16-, while the Canadian also awaits in the quarterfinals Sarra Sorribes Tormo, number 58 in the WTA ranking, who won her match in three sets against the Tunisian Ons Jabeur, number 30 in the world.

The first set was very close until Muguruza, in the eighth game, broke Andreescu’s serve and took the lead with a 3-5. Minutes later he managed to close the set without giving the Canadian a chance to reply with a blank game.

The second round of the match, which lasted a total of 2 hours and 11 minutes, followed the same dynamic, with hotly contested games who reached ‘deuce’ up to three times and with two losses of the serve by Muguruza against one by Andreescu, so that the 20-year-old Canadian knew how to suffer, recover to the first set and sign up for the second, closing, like Muguruza in the first, with a blank game.

The third for Muguruza did not start well either, with a serve loss In the first game, something that the Canadian was able to take advantage of, who continued to play at a high level, with confidence, winning the first four games and closing the match 6-2.

In the match, the Spaniard obtained 49% of the total points (88 of 181) compared to 51% of her rival (93 of 181), obtaining three direct aces each and the Canadian performing 3 double faults.