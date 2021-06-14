Muguruza debuts this Tuesday at the WTA 500 in Berlin

06/14/2021 at 1:10 PM CEST

Start the grass season with Garbiñe Muguruza (13 WTA) competing this week in the WTA 500 in Berlin. The Spanish will debut on Tuesday against the Romanian Sorana Cirstea (54 WTA). Garbiñe dominates 3-0 in the duels between the two.

Garbiñe part as sixth seed behind Sabalenka (4 WTA), Svitolina 6 WTA), Andreescu (7 WTA), Pliskova (10 WTA) and Bencic (11 ATP).

AND THE DOUBLE WITH PETKOVIC

For the second time this season, Garbiñe will play the doubles draw, and will do it with the German Andrea Petkovic. The duo, who received an invitation to contest the final draw, will face the Americans TODAY Asia Muhammad Y Jessica pegula.

The tournament is played for the first time in Berlin at the Steffi Graff Stadium and distributes € 456,073 with 470 points for the champion.