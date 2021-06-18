Muguruza could not take advantage of a match ball and said goodbye to Berlin

Garbiñe Muguruza is showing a good level of tennis in his first participation in a grass tournament after two years without treading the surface. However, he was unable to continue advancing in the Berlin WTA 500 since it fell in front of Alize cornet 4-6, 6.3 and 7-6 (5) in the quarterfinals. The Spaniard did not take advantage of a match ball at 4-5 of the deciding set and saved four match points in the tiebreak, but was unable to make the comeback after being 1-6 down. Anyway, continue to add pace heading into Wimbledon. The next rival of the French will be Belinda Bencic.