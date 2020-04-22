The Hispano-Venezuelan Garbiñe Muguruza and the romanian Simona halep They took little time to respond to the Swiss’s proposal. Roger Federer to merge the two organizations that govern the male and female circuits, the ATP and the WTA and go hand in hand with all professional tennis players.

“It would be a good idea”, commented Garbiñe on his twitter account after learning about the Swiss tennis player’s proposal

Yes, would be a good idea https://t.co/Xu9AXLFX7z – Garbiñe Muguruza (@GarbiMuguruza) April 22, 2020

For his part, Halep, currently number two in the world behind Australian Ashleigh Barty, clarified. “You are not the only one”, referring to the fact that this thought is shared.

Federer started the debate by “imagining” a merger between ATP and WTA while calling for the union between men’s and women’s tennis in these troubled times, in a message on Twitter.

Just wondering & mldr; .. am I the only one thinking that now is the time for men’s and women’s tennis to be united and come together as one? – Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 22, 2020

“Am I the only one who believes that it is time for tennis players, men and women, to come together and come out of that together?” Said the Swiss in the first instance.

Then he clarified that he does not want a merger of the two circuits, but of the associations (ATP and WTA) that govern them.

I am not talking about merging competition on the court, but merging the 2 governing bodies (ATP and WTA) that oversee the men’s and women’s professional tours & mldr ;. – Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 22, 2020

