Muguruza already knows his first rival in Miami

03/23/2021 at 21:59 CET

The Chinese Xinyu Wang, guest of the organization, beat the Swedish Rebecca Peterson (6-2 and 6-2) and became the first rival of the Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza in the Miami tournament.

Wang will play in the second round with Garbiñe Muguruza, twelfth seeded and exempt in the initial stretch.

The China, 150 of the female ranking, 19 years old, and without title or final in the professional circuit throughout her careerIt took an hour and seventeen minutes to resolve the commitment against the Scandinavian, 62 in the world and who was unable to straighten out the shock.

It will be the second confrontation between Muguruza and Xinyu Wang. The only one so far was in Shenzhen last year and ended with the victory of the Spanish player in three sets (3-6, 6-3 and 6-0).

Garbiñe Muguruza, currently thirteenth in the world rankings, recently won in Dubai to raise the number of successes of her career to eight and was a finalist in Qatar and Melbourne in 2021. In Miami she has never exceeded the eighth finals.