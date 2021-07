Garbiñe Muguruza She is a very transparent player in terms of her feelings and confidence and in these Olympic Games Tokyo 2021 you are showing your enormous determination to do something great. It is already in the third round after winning with solvency to Qiang Wang by a result of 6-3 6-0, which gives him enormous confidence to continue opting for glory. His next opponent will come out of the duel between Kvitova and Van Uytvanck.