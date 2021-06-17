Muguruza advances to quarter-finals in Berlin

06/17/2021 at 6:25 PM CEST

The Spanish tennis player Garbiñe Muguruza, sixth seed, is already in the quarterfinals of the Berlin tournament after beating the Kazakh on Thursday Elena Rybakina in two quick sets (6-4 and 6-3).

Muguruza, number 13 in the world, canceled the powerful serve of his rival, who scored 11 direct aces, with a remarkable game to the rest.

The Spanish converted 4 of the 5 break points she had to certify her second consecutive victory on grass, a surface on which she had not competed since 2019, at Wimbeldon.

After his victory in the Dubai tournament, Muguruza is chasing his second title of the season in Berlin, the ninth of his career. On his way to the semifinal he will meet the French Alizé cornet who beat the Canadian in the second round Bianca Vanessa Andreescu by 7-6 and 7-5.

In the three clashes between Garbiñe Y Alizé, the balance is 2-1 in favor of the Spanish.

MuguruzaVisibly happy for the victory, she said at the foot of the court: “I played well despite the heat we had. The serve was very good and I am happy with the fighting spirit that I showed on the court.”

In the rest of the matches of the day, the Russian Liumdila Samsonova surpassed his compatriot Veronika Kudermetova by 6-4 and 6-3 and the Belarusian Victoria Azarenka, seventh favorite, won the German Angelique kerber by 6-3 and 7-5.