Mugen Train manages to be the highest grossing film of 2020 worldwide – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

No one doubts the popularity of the anime Demon Slayer (Kimetsu no Yaiba) and those who do will have to think again, since it was just shared that the film Demon Slayer: Mugen Train became the first film (which is not from the United States ) that takes the top spot at the global box office for a full year.

The surprising data was revealed by the website of The Numbers, where its list of the films with the best box office in the world during 2020 was updated, with the Demon Slayer film being the number 1 with $ 474.6 million USD collected ($ 9.4 billion MXN approximately ).

An interesting fact is that Demon Slayer: Mugen Train surpassed Hayao Miyazaki’s Spirited Away (2002) as the highest grossing film of all time in Japan and worldwide.

It is worth mentioning that the production premiered in Japan on October 16, being a total success, and on April 22 in Mexico, obtaining a surprising and favorable result that for many helped revive movie theaters in our country.

On the other hand, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train is expected to premiere digitally on Funimation on June 22 for all who have not seen it.

Source: LevelUp