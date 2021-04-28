Mugen Train ‘continues to make history and debuted as the second most viewed film in all of Mexico – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

‘Demon Slayer: Mugen Train’ became the highest grossing film in the history of Japan and six months after its release it arrived in Mexico with the Konnichiwa Festival to continue breaking records, but now in America.

The National Chamber of the Cinematographic Industry (Canacine), already revealed the official information of the last weekend, placing the ‘Demon Slayer’ film as the second most viewed in all of Mexico, collecting a total of 25 million pesos with 311 thousand viewers on 765 screens.

The first place went to ‘Ruega por Nosotros’ with a total of 25.3 million pesos, only 300 thousand pesos separated ‘Demon Slayer’ from making history in its first weekend in Mexico.

To put the list in context, third and fourth place went to ‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘and’ Mortal Kombat ‘, in the case of the last one, with two weeks on display, it has a total of 27.8 million pesos at the box office, it is likely that it will also be surpassed in a few days.

As Edgar Aparicio mentions, in the United States the situation is similar, during its first weekend it managed to raise 21.1 million dollars, becoming the best premiere of a foreign film that is not spoken in English. The previous brand was held by Hero of 2002 with $ 17.8 million.

In that country it was also placed as the third best premiere of the genre, only surpassed by the first ‘Pokémon’ films of 1999 and 2000.

The debut of ‘Demon Slayer’ in other Latin American countries was also a success, ranking as the most watched film in Central America and with second place in Argentina and Colombia, according to Konnichiwa Festival.

Remember that the first season of ‘Demon Slayer’ premiered on Netflix during April and the film narrates the events after the last episode, in addition to anticipating a bit what we will see in the second season that is scheduled for sometime in 2021.

Source: Xataka