Mugen SS2200 (2000): the Honda S2000 single-seater

The beginning of the 21st century was a wonderful time if tuning was your thing. The “A Todo Gas” movies marked a turning point, throwing tuning at the center of popular culture. In the United States, tuning never ceased to exist, while in Spain it was languishing as soon as the ITV got serious with the homologations. Be that as it may, today’s protagonist belongs to another era. It is a one-off based on the Honda S2000 and produced by Mugen, under the suggestive name of SS2200. This was the only Honda S2000 single-seater.

Mugen is a specialist Honda preparer, and for years, it has practically official status – Honda even respects the official warranty after the installation of Mugen components. At the beginning of the century it experienced a tremendous economic boom thanks to the popularization of tuning on a large scale, and it was even allowed to carry out projects like the one we present in this article. The Mugen SS2200 was a single-seater with a retro-futuristic design, which anticipated a car that was never made.

It was never mass-produced, but many replicas were created by amateurs.

At heart, I doubt that it was much more than a design exercise, whose objective was to attract the attention of the public and the specialized press. This one-off was presented at the Tokyo Auto Salon in 2000It’s been a whopping 21 years now. This show was specialized in prepared vehicles, and the Mugen star was one of the high points of the year. The most striking thing about the car was the fairing of the passenger compartment and the installation of a red anti-roll bar, protecting only the driver, the only occupant of the car.

The steering wheel was new, as well as the instrumentation, which became analog and was similar to that of a motorcycle. The driver’s seat was replaced by a bucket with great lateral support. The rest of the car was packed with Mugen parts that could be fitted to road cars, such as a bonnet full of air intakes, a giant fixed rear spoiler and a newly minted rear bumper. Many parts could be found soon after on the Mugen Honda S2000 “SS style”.

Its maximum power was reached at 8,300 rpm despite the increase in displacement.

Personally, I keep their 18-inch MD-F wheels. Retrofuturistic-style tires that were once publicly sold that you either hate or love. The headlights were partially occluded, as were the taillights, making the car look like something out of a racing manga from the future. Mugen put the S2000 on a strict weight loss diet, which brought his weight to only 953 kilos. Later, he boosted his F20C engine up to 258 hp, an increase of 11 hp over the 247 hp of the Japanese S2000.

To do so, they raised its displacement to 2.2 liters, installed lightweight forged pistons and tweaked the powertrain electronics. The result was that the 0 to 100 km / h went from 6.2 seconds of the production car to just 5.0 seconds, gaining in response and power delivery. Mugen never produced it in series, but Mugen even revisited its idea in 2007, when it introduced the Mugen S2000 Open-Top Pure Sports – with a two-seater body, rather than a single-seater. Did we tell you how much we miss the Honda S2000?