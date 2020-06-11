It is one of the tracks that Liberty studies to configure the rest of the World Cup

MotoGP canceled because they cannot celebrate the race with fans, but for F1 this would not be a problem

MotoGP has announced that they will not race this year in Mugello, but that does not alter the options of the track as the scene of a Formula 1 race in the new calendar of 2020.

Mugello falls off this year’s MotoGP calendar and the main reason Dorna points out is that they see it as impossible to have a race with fans there. The category had planned to celebrate its appointment on May 31 and after studying possible relocations, they have concluded that they cannot dispute the event.

“It is with great regret that we announced the cancellation of Mugello. Sadly, we were unable to find a solution to the logistical and operational problems caused by the pandemic, nor to develop a calendar that would allow us to visit the site this season,” said Carmelo Ezpeleta, executive director of the MotoGP owner Dorna Sports.

“It is a great loss, since Mugello is one of the most beautiful circuits in the world and one that we are proud to call the home of the Italian Grand Prix,” added Ezpeleta.

“On behalf of Dorna, I would like to thank the fans for the understanding and patience they have shown as we wait for the situation to improve. We are looking forward to returning to Mugello next season for another impressive weekend of competition.” Ezpeleta has expressed to finish.

However, this cancellation does not affect Mugello’s options as one of the scenarios on the calendar designed by Formula 1. Liberty Media and Ferrari are thinking of the Italian track to hold a GP on September 13. The reason why the MotoGP event has been canceled, not being able to celebrate it with the public, a priori would not be a problem for F1, which does not plan to receive fans until autumn due to the situation that exists due to the pandemic.

