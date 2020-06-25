Several sources place the circuit on September 13, the week after Monza

Within days of the start of the season, the show takes shape

Mugello’s option has gained strength in recent hours. In the absence of confirmation, the Italian circuit will hold a Formula 1 race on the weekend of September 13, which would be a third triplet in the 2020 calendar. Nine races in 11 weeks.

With one week to go until Formula 1 begins, and as it arrives, the days that the sport has to design the rest of the calendar, which it promised to announce before the Austrian Grand Prix, are over. However, in the absence of confirmation, the 2020 program takes shape. One of the things that seems clear is that the bosses have decided to extend the European season.

Mugello has won integers in the last few hours as the venue for a Grand Prix the weekend of September 13. The renowned journalist Ian Parkes has confirmed it for this date, which would form a schedule of nine races and three triplets that would be held in 11 weeks.

Although from Imola they assure that they would love to be part of an Italian triplet after Mugello, from Germany they discard the San Marino circuit because the design of the Pit-Lane exit of the circuit raises questions related to safety aspects.

With the Azerbaijan GP canceled, then the Russia event would come, scheduled for September 27. Although it had been thought of holding two races in Sochi, this option has been ruled out due to the situation regarding the covid-19 in the country. If Russia could not celebrate its GP, Hockenheim would be as a replacement, although the German track would prefer to replace events that were to be played later. However, from the German publication Auto Motor und Sport, they indicate that due to climatic reasons Hockenheim would lose options as a replacement scenario as the autumn progresses.

Later, the plans are quite advanced regarding holding a race in Portimão on October 4. About Canada, as we already reported this week, although their intention is to be part of the calendar, they assure that it is early to talk about dates.

Next, we would have the United States by October 25 and it is possible that it may be the only race to be held in America, since the hard hit of the covid-19 to Mexico and Brazil at the moment makes it difficult to play Grand Prix there.

Liberty then studies holding two races in Shanghai to make the trip to Asia worthwhile, although there are questions about whether it is safe to go to the country where the covid-19 originated. Regarding the end of the season, plans continue to hold two races in Bahrain with different configurations and the final would remain in Abu Dhabi.

2020 CALENDAR CONFIRMED

Liberty Media has confirmed the dates of the first eight Grand Prix:

NUM EVENT DATE 1. Austrian GP July 5 2. Styrian GP July 12 3. Hungarian GP July 19 4. British GP August 2 5. 70th Anniversary GP, Silverstone August 9 6. Spanish GP 16 August 7. Belgian GP August 30 8. Italian GP September 6

REMAINING PROVISIONAL DATES, NOT CONFIRMED

Liberty Media’s tentative schedule is longer, encompassing other appointments that have yet to be confirmed. Its celebration will ultimately depend on the evolution of the pandemic.

9. Italian GP II, Mugello September 13 10. Russian GP September 27 11. Portuguese GP, Portimão October 4 12. United States GP October 25

