The season kicks off with only eight confirmed dates, but it is expected that this week’s remaining calendar appointments will be announced, at least those expected to take place.

The idea of ​​Liberty Media is to add seven Grand Prix to the list and today, Monday, the following three tests can be announced as a minimum, if you cannot complete the rest of the calendar. Things seem quite on track already.

Everyone expects Tuscan GP in Mugello, for Ferrari to celebrate its 1,000th GP at home, a week after Monza. Although Imola has wanted to discuss the GP with Mugello, everything indicates that, even if it is due to the sentimental aspect, the Ferrari track has everything to win the game.

In Mugello’s favor, a very technical track, which can lead to many surprises. A track that has wanted many times to have a GP, but that ran into stumbling blocks: Monza, the cathedral; not two GPs in the same country; being owned by Ferrari and finally some certain access difficulties.

But this year the perfect circumstances are given. There is no rivalry with Monza. It does not matter if there are two GPs in the same country. The fact that it is owned by Ferrari and is the place where the reds celebrate their GP 1,000 is a plus and the theme of the accesses does not matter in a GP that will be behind closed doors.

Later, in Sochi they want to assert their date, but the situation of Russia with respect to the covid-19 does not seem the best to confirm it and also, it is an urban layout, so perhaps you can bet on recovering Hockenheim on September 27, to go to Portimao on October 4.

After? Impossible to predict unless it ended in the Gulf, in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi, possibly with the first double test, perhaps also the second to make the calendar have 15 races.

The American journey seems out of context today. Neither Brazil nor Texas currently have a health situation that allows us to predict a GP. The situation in Brazil, and especially in São Paulo, is somewhat chaotic. And in Texas, although both Nascar and Indycar are on their way in the United States, more than 6,000 new infections have been detected daily in recent days. And if the US is not feasible, Montreal’s chance of recovering its date is almost nil.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard