O Botafogo entered into controversy with the Federation by not signing the document asking for the return of face-to-face activities at clubs. President Nelson Mufarrej spoke about the positioning of the club in this moment of fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

“Botafogo has this firm position, football can wait. The return has to be organic. I respect the attitude of the other clubs, but the responsibility of the managers is very great. There is no way to train in person now, until the authorities come and effectively prove that there would be no problem. We don’t want to be accused of being irresponsible tomorrow. We’re going through a serious problem in Rio de Janeiro, we don’t know what proportion it will reach, some say it can reach a thousand deaths per day “, he told Rádio Globo .

President explains decision to vote against return of the state

Mufarrej recalled that Botafogo is in a delicate financial situation, but stressed the importance of not putting players at risk: There was a very large loss of sponsorships, we have not yet received the fourth installment of Globo do Carioca, for example, this has all reached a lot. times. We are not happy with that, of course. But it is not because we need revenue that we are going to put our players and coaching staff in check. We have to be careful with this anxiety so that worse things don’t happen. Clubs need resources, of course, “he said.

The Botafogo squad has been training virtually and will only think of a face-to-face return after the release of Rio de Janeiro authorities. The alvinegra board has already said that it has a protocol if the Government allows work on Nilton Santos.

Sports Gazette





.