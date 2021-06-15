“Muerte”, Alejandra and Enrique Guzmán delicate: Mhoni Vidente

“Death”, Alejandra and Enrique Guzmán delicate: Mhoni Vidente | Reform

The case of Frida Sofía will continue to advance! Mhoni Seer He has spoken of one of the most controversial cases currently in the entertainment world and has assured that things will not be good for the Guzmans, since he sees death and jail related to Enrique and Alejandra Guzman.

According to the famous seer, to Frida Sofía, daughter of La Guzmán, the letter of Temperance appears, which indicates that little by little the model will recover from what she experienced and is healing from everything that happened when she was a child ; however, for his mother and grandfather he does not see positive things.

Once again, Mhoni Vidente saw that the “Death” letter is behind the Guzmán family, specifically Alejandra and her father Enrique. According to those who obtained enormous success thanks to Sabadazzo, things will get complicated for these stars of Mexican music and what is worse, their health will be compromised.

It may interest you: After 25 years of absence, Los Bukis announce a new tour in the US

Almost 95% of what she says (Frida Sofía) is true, she filed a lawsuit against her mother and grandfather … she definitely reflected and told the truth, that it hurt for many years to have kept him silent, said the seer .

It may interest you: Pink mermaid! Galilea Montijo shows off her back in the sea

The Cuban was clear in assuring that in her clairvoyance she sees an Alejandra Guzmán and Enrique Guzman very delicate in health, so they should take more care, especially due to the various medical conditions that the interpreter has had to overcome and the advanced age of her father.

It may interest you: Crying in the middle of the Today Program! Emotions on the surface

What comes out for the Guzmán family? Letter thirteen, the letter of death. I definitely see an Enrique Guzmán very delicate in health, I see Alejandra Guzmán also very delicate in health, completely broken by the situation she is living with her daughter.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

Mhoni assured that he sees Enrique Guzmán stepping on prison as a result of the complaint filed by his granddaughter Frida sofia and stressed that “terrible things are coming for the Guzmán family and the Pinal family”; According to her words, Frida came out of this situation gracefully.