Mudrick sells his stake in AMC: thinks it’s overvalued

Bukele celebrates two years of governing El Salvador amid criticism and popular support

San Salvador, Jun 1 (EFE) .- The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, completed two years of his mandate this Tuesday amid different accusations and local and international criticism, but with a high level of approval from the population . Bukele, 39, took office in June 2019 from the right-wing Great Alliance for National Unity (GANA), breaking with three decades of traditional party governments. Setbacks in transparency, human rights, complaints of corruption and support for actions that, in the opinion of various sectors, represent a blow to the separation of powers, are some of the allegations made to the president. Bukele and his government are also under the critical gaze of the international community after the dismissal of the constitutional magistrates of the Supreme Court and the attorney general by Congress, a decision supported by the president and that represents a concentration of the power in your figure. The president has indicated that the changes in the Supreme Court and the Prosecutor’s Office are “irreversible”, although such a decision is not among their constitutional powers. Bukele is expected to attend this Tuesday the Legislative Assembly, the majority of the president’s party, New Ideas (NI), to render accounts on his administration for the first time, since he suspended his speech in the first year of his term. Human Rights AND THE FIGHT AGAINST CORRUPTION Celia Medrano, former candidate for the Executive Secretariat of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), told Efe that in the area of ​​human rights there has been a “closure of spaces for citizen participation.” Among the “most relevant aspects,” he said, are the “permanent attacks on independent journalism” and “the breakdown of democratic institutions, as well as the increase in poverty amid serious complaints of corruption and confrontation with other governments.” He also pointed out that “the abuse of military force to impose political decisions and the closure of access routes to public information are the most worrying aspects.” In Medrano’s opinion, this scenario is taking El Salvador from “a hybrid state to an authoritarian regime.” The director of the Citizen Action organization, Eduardo Escobar, told Efe that in these two years in terms of transparency and the fight against corruption, “a significant setback was observed.” For Escobar, the appointment of Rodolfo Delgado, a former government adviser, as attorney general sought to “cover up corruption investigations” against officials for handling funds from the pandemic. Bukele’s appointments to the Institute for Access to Public Information (IAIP) have also reached the point of “rendering it useless and putting it in the interests of the Government.” DEBT POLICY Ricardo Castaneda, from the Central American Institute for Fiscal Studies (Icefi), told Efe that “there is no clarity on what the priorities are in the economic sphere, there is no government plan on this matter and there is no fiscal plan” . “What is observed is that economic policy in these two years has practically been reduced to indebtedness. That is, to use indebtedness for anything, which is not sustainable given the characteristics of El Salvador,” added the economist. “The rate of indebtedness in the country has been galloping,” he stressed. According to figures from the Central Reserve Bank, the total public debt until March 2021 was 22,978.91 million dollars, 11.9% more than the 20,533.74 million computed in March 2020. TENSION WITH THE US The Bukele administration and the Donald Trump administration in the United States maintained a close relationship and the arrival of Democrat Joe Biden to the White House, last January, marked a change. The relationship became more tense with the dismissal of the Supreme Court magistrates and the prosecutor Raúl Melara. The US is the most critical of the measure taken by the Salvadoran Congress and the special envoy to the Northern Triangle of Central America, Ricardo Zúñiga, recently indicated that “the best solution to the crisis that has opened is to return to the previous situation.” . APPROVAL OF THE POPULATION 86.5% of Salvadorans approve of Bukele’s management in these two years, although some of the president’s actions “hurt his image before the population” but “not in a critical way,” says a newspaper survey local La Prensa Gráfica (LPG) released today. Only 9.1% of those surveyed disapprove and 4.3% did not respond, according to the survey data. In these two years of work, the president’s image has been underpinned by the perception that the country has improved in security and that the pandemic has been well managed, he says. However, “the president’s actions against the country’s democratic institutions hurt his image before the population, but not in a critical way,” says the publication that accompanies the survey. (c) EFE Agency