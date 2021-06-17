Mudcat Grant, former pitcher for the Minnesota Twins, the first black to win 20 games in an American League season, dies.

Jim Mudcat Grant, a key figure on the Twins’ team in the 1965 World Series, was 85 years old. He was with Minnesota for four of his 14 career seasons.

Chris Miller and Patrick Reusse. Star Tribune. June 14, 2021.

Jim “Mudcat” Grant, a key figure on the Twins’ 1965 World Series team, has died at the age of 85, the team announced this Saturday, June 12.

Grant pitched for seven teams during his 14-year major league career and was with the Twins for four of those seasons. He was in the all-star game in 1963 and 1965.

In 1965, the Twins were 102-60, the team’s best regular-season record in history, before losing the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games.

In that season, Grant became the first black pitcher in the American League to win 20 games when he led the American League in victories, went 21-7 with a 3.30 ERA in 270.1 innings and started 39 games. He started three games in the World Series and won two. In the sixth game at Metropolitan Stadium, he allowed only one run in a complete game, and hit a three-run home run in a 5-1 victory.

“I’ll never forget that,” Grant told Star Tribune columnist Sid Hartman in 2014. “My mother was in the stands. It was tough losing that series, of course that was due to the great game Sandy Koufax pitched in Game 7. Jim Kaat faced him the entire game, pitch to pitch, but Lou Johnson homered off Kaat and we lost (2-0). It was tough, but being in the World Series beats all of that. We lost and did not return to the series, but it was a great series. “

“Those are memories that you will never forget. I have 34 grandchildren. Everyone knows about 1965 and being in the World Series and the All-Star game. Thanks to technology I can show you this, every Christmas we have a good time. They say, ‘Dad, that’s you! I tell them, ‘That’s right, that’s Pope out in that field!’ “

Before the 1967 season, Grant was traded to the Dodgers along with former league MVP Zoilo Versailles for catcher John Roseboro and pitchers Bob Miller and Ron Perranoski. Grant ended his stint with the Twins with a 50-35 record with a 3.35 ERA in 129 games.

Grant made his major league debut in 1958 with Cleveland. His lifetime record in the major leagues was 145-119 with a 3.63 ERA. He worked as a sportscaster after retiring, and published “The Black Aces,” a book about the first 20-game winning black pitchers in major league history, in 2006. He returned to Minnesota to participate in Twins events, including a recent TwinsFest.

A native of Lacoochee, Fla., Grant excelled in three sports in Dade City, Fla., And was signed by Cleveland at age 18 in 1954. According to his bio on sabr.org, he earned his catfish-inspired nickname when a minor league teammate thought he was from Mississippi. Kaat, whose 15 years with the Twins spanned Grant’s four, recalled Grant’s attitude toward race issues.

“It came in full difficult times; Lacoochee, a small town in Florida… during segregation, ”Kaat said. “When Mudcat came to the Twins in 1964, we were on the bus looking at other hotels for guys like Earl (Battey), Lennie Green.”

“Mudcat strongly supported the idea that everyone should be treated as they should be treated. That we were all the same regardless of whether one was black or white ”.

“For me,” said former teammate Tony Oliva, “he’s number one as a teammate because he was very important to me when I was young. He behaved the same with everyone on the team. He was a talker ”.

Grant made his professional debut with the Fargo-Moorhead Twins of the Class C Northern League. He was 21-5 with a 3.40 ERA to win the league’s rookie pitcher of the year award.

In four minor league seasons, he was 70-28 before coming to Cleveland in 1958.

He was 6-3 in 57 appearances for Pittsburgh and Oakland in 1971, his final season in the major leagues. He spent the 1972 season pitching for the Iowa Oaks at AAA, then retired and joined the Cleveland Indians broadcast team. He was recognized with an honorary doctorate of letters from Whittier College.

Grant was also known for his singing qualities, which he practiced in the breaks between seasons, his main act was called “Mudcat and the Kittens”. (Mudcat and the kittens).

“He was pitching rhythmically off the mound,” Kaat said. “There was a tumbao in his pitches. He had that in life, of course… with Mudcat and the Kittens. “

“He really was a good partner. I entered the clubhouse every day in the best of spirits ”.

Oliva recounted the contributions Grant and Oliva’s son Ric, a musician, made during a funeral service for former teammate Harmon Killebrew at Target Field in 2011. “Mudcat sang ‘What a Wonderful World’ and our son, Ric , accompanied him with the guitar, “said Oliva. “That was an amazing moment for our family.”

Chris miller oversees coverage of professional sports teams. He has been with the Star Triune since 1999 and was previously sports editor for the Duluth News-Tribune and the Mesabi Daily News.

Patrick Reusse is a sports columnist who writes three columns a week.

Translation: Alfonso L. Tusa C. June 16, 2021.