Mucormycosis, the dangerous “black fungus” that affects coronavirus patients in India

Saturday morning, Dr Akshay Nair, an ophthalmic surgeon living in Bombay, was preparing to operate on a 25-year-old woman who had recovered, 3 weeks earlier, from a COVID-19 infection.

Already in surgery, the patient, who is diabetic, was being treated by an ear, nose and throat specialist.

The expert was inserting a tube into one of his nostrils and was removing tissues affected by mucormycosis, a rare fungal infection Y dangerous that aggressively attacks the nose, eyes, and sometimes the brain.

At that rate, a three-hour procedure would be followed by Dr. Nair to remove one eye.

I’ll take his eye off to save his life. This is how this disease works, ”Dr. Nair told me.

Amid a deadly second wave of COVID-19 ravaging India, doctors are reporting a series of cases linked to this condition also called the “black fungus” among patients who have already recovered from or are in it.

This week, the Indian authorities asked the 29 states of the country declare an epidemic due to the alarming increase in cases and to be able to monitor the situation in each of the territories.

What is mucormycosis?

Mucormycosis is a very rare infection caused by exposure to fungi in the mucoral family, which are commonly found in soil, plants, manure, and spoiled fruits and vegetables.

“It is ubiquitous and is found in the ground and in the air and even in the noses and mucus of healthy people,” says Nair.

It affects the sinuses, brain, and lungs and can be life-threatening in people with diabetes or severely immunosuppressed people, such as cancer patients or people with HIV / AIDS.

Doctors believe that the mucormycosis epidemic, which has an overall mortality rate of 50%, may be triggered by the steroid use, a life-saving treatment for critically ill COVID-19 patients.

Steroids reduce inflammation in the lungs caused by COVID-19 and appear to help stop some of the damage that can occur when the immune system ramps up to fight the coronavirus.

But they also lower immunity and raise blood sugar levels both of diabetic and non-diabetic patients who contract COVID-19.

It is believed that this decrease in immunity could be causing these cases of mucormycosis.

“Diabetes reduces the body’s immune defenses, the coronavirus exacerbates them, and then steroids, which help fight COVID-19, act as fuel for the fire “Nair explains.

“It’s a nightmare in a pandemic”

The doctor, who works in three hospitals in Bombay, one of the cities most affected by the second wave, says that in April he already saw about 40 patients with the fungal infection.

Steroids are an essential life-saving drug for COVID-19 patients. (Photo: Getty Images)

Many of them were diabetics who had recovered from COVID-19 at home. Eleven of them had to have one eye surgically removed.

Between December and February, only 6 of his colleagues in five cities (Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Pune) reported 58 cases of the infection. Most patients contracted it between 12 and 15 days after recovering from COVID-19.

The busy Sion Hospital in Bombay has recorded 24 cases of yeast infection in the past two months, compared to 6 cases that are reported roughly every year, according to Dr. Renuka Bradoo, head of the Ear, Nose and Throat division from that medical center.

Eleven of them lost an eye and six died. Most of his patients are middle-aged diabetics who were attacked by the fungus two weeks after recovering from COVID-19.

“Here, we are already seeing two or three cases per week. It is a nightmare in a pandemic ”, the specialist told me.

“This year is something different”

In the southern city of Bengaluru, Dr. Raghuraj Hegde, an eye surgeon, tells a similar story.

Mumbai is one of the worst hit cities in India’s second wave. (Photo: EPA)

You have seen 19 cases of mucormycosis in the last two weeks, most of them are young patients. “Some were so sick that we couldn’t even operate on them.”

Doctors say they are surprised by the severity and frequency of this fungal infection during the second wave, compared to some cases during the first wave last year.

Nair says he had not encountered more than 10 cases in Bombay in the past two years. “This year is something different,” he says.

In Bangalore, Dr. Hegde had never seen more than one or two cases a year in more than a decade of practice.

Patients who suffer from the infection by these fungi usually have symptoms of nasal congestion and bleeding, swelling and pain in the eye, drooping eyelids, blurred vision and, later, loss of it.

There may also be black patches of skin around the nose.

Doctors say that most of their patients are late, when they are already losing their vision, and they have to surgically remove the eye to prevent the infection from reaching the brain.

In some cases, patients have lost vision in both eyes. And in rare cases, doctors have to remove the jaw bone to prevent it from the disease spreads.

Take care of sugar levels

The only effective drug against the disease is an antifungal intravenous injection, which costs Rs 3,500 ($ 48) a dose and must be administered every day for 8 weeks.

The second wave of coronavirus is wreaking havoc in India and the crisis has been exacerbated by the lack of oxygen and supplies in many parts of the country. (Photo: Getty Images)

One way to stop the possibility of contracting the yeast infection is to ensure that COVID-19 patients, both those undergoing treatment and those who have recovered, are given the correct dose of steroids during the right time, explains Rahul Baxi, a Mumbai-based diabetes specialist.

The expert indicates that he treated about 800 diabetic patients with COVID-19 last year, and none of them contracted the fungal infection. “Doctors must take care of sugar levels after the patients are discharged, ”Dr. Baxi told me.

“The variant of the virus appears to be virulent, raising blood sugar to very high levels. And strangely, the fungal infection is affecting many young people, ”says Dr. Hegde.

His youngest patient last month was a 27-year-old man, who was not even diabetic. “We had to operate on him during his second week of COVID-19 and remove his eye. It’s pretty devastating. “

