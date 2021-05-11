Mucormycosis: the “black fungus” infection of COVID-19 patients in India

Mucormycosis is a rare but lethal fungal infection with a mortality rate of 50% and the cases of which are multiplying in India.

Amidst the worst wave of COVID-19 in India, a rare fungal infection affects people who are sick or recovering from the virus, causing a dark coloration in the nasal cavities, puffy and bulging eyes, as well as nasal bleeding: the mucormycosis.

According to the US National Library of Medicine, the mucormycosis is a fungal infection It can occur in the sinuses, brain, or lungs.

Throughout their lives, most people are in contact with different types of fungi present in organic matter in decomposition (mainly remains of fruits, vegetables and other foods) without suffering any complications; however, some people with weakened immune systems they may develop a mucormycosis infection from these contacts.

Photo: Yawar Nazir / Getty Images

In early May, the Indian Ministry of Health announced the increase in mucormycosis cases in Bombay, one of the cities hardest hit by the pandemic.

However, not all people with COVID-19 are likely to develop this fungal infection: although this class of fungi is in contact with the nasal cavity or paranasal sinuses in healthy people without causing any damage, mucormycosis is almost exclusively in immunosuppressed patients who have cancer or HIV, an autoimmune disease, take immunosuppressive drugs, or have diabetes.

Another factor in the appearance of mucormycosis is the steroid use (such as dexamethasone or hydrocortisone), frequently administered in severe COVID-19 cases around the world as an adjunct medication to reduce inflammation in the lungs with conflicting results. The abuse of these drugs coupled with some immunosuppressive condition is fertile ground for the proliferation of these fungi.

Photo: BSIP / UIG Via Getty Images

The problem is even greater due to the high mortality of patients suffering from mucormycosis, which is calculated up to 50%.

Given the overflow of hospitals and health services in India, the difficulty in finding antifungal treatments and late care means that most cases are treated too late, when a facial surgery to prevent the infection from progressing to the brain.

Now read:

Indian variant B.1.617 is already a “variant of global concern”: WHO

New Study Suggests COVID-19 Is Vascular, Not Respiratory Disease