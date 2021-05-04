Muchova grave Sakkari in the night game of the day

Tuesday of the Mutua Madrid Open 2021 It ended without an audience due to the curfew, but with a spectacular game that they gave us Karolina Muchova Y Maria sakkari. After a surprising initial rosco in a brilliant first set of the Czech, both began a battle without quarter that could have ended in the tie-breaker of the second set. The Greek took him, equalizing the balance after saving up to two match balls and sending the duel to the third set. There, Sakkari took out for game and a quarter note … but Muchova resurfaced, reestablished equality and ended up taking the cat into the water. A roller coaster that put the finishing touch to a day of real great games, the prelude to some quarter-finals that promise to be exciting.

Other results of the day:

Karolina Muchova d. Maria sakkari [16] 6-0, 6-7 (9), 7-5

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova d. Jennifer brady [11] 7-5, 6-7 (8), 6-3

Aryna Sabalenka [5] d. Jessica Pegula 6-1, 6-2