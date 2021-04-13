Much to see !, Abigail Ratchford unseats Alexa Dellanos | Instagram

The queen of Instagram, Abigail Ratchford was once again crowned and this time on the beautiful Alexa dellanos. The 29-year-old girl captured millions of views on Instagram despite the new photograph of Mirka Dellanos’ daughter.

For the occasion and to finish dethroning Alexa Dellanos, the glamor model chose a set full of color, lace and quite small. The two-piece outfit allows you to see Ratchford’s curves perfectly and makes her look more than huge. The internet celebrity posed for the camera head-on with her long dark hair falling down her back; on the other hand her clear eyes and face made her look like a beautiful doll.

Who also wanted to look spectacular was the model and also DJ Alexa Dellanos. The beautiful Alexa posed like a pro with an outfit that could establish her as the new golden girl.

In the photograph that Dellanos shared in her Instagram stories, she can be seen wearing a golden set with many transparencies that highlighted her curves perfectly and made them look even more prominent.

To highlight her beauty, Dellanos placed her arms over her head and her blonde hair at her sides. Alexa Dellanos complemented her outfit with quite natural makeup and some bracelets on her wrists.

Despite the striking of the photography of Alexa Dellanos, the beautiful Abigail Ratchford She captured more of the gazes of Internet users with her brunette skin, this time the brunettes have won.

Both American beauties enjoy sharing their beauty on social media. Although in different styles, both Alexa Dellanos and Abigail Ratchford boast of a truly stunning figure. Dellanos boasts a slimmer silhouette, while Ratchford has a more curvy figure. As for his face. The beautiful Abigail has a more expressive and beautiful face, it reminds many that the beautiful dolls are a fashion icon for having small features and prominent lips.

For her part, Alexa despite having a famous mother has managed to make her own place in the world of social networks. The young woman enjoys sharing aspects of her day to day with her followers and her facets as a model and DJ.

Dellanos has shared hard moments of his life on social networks, such as his concern that his mother kept working when everyone stopped before the Covid-19 and how much it cost him to respect the quarantine at home to maintain his health. Despite this, Dellanos managed to continue enjoying sunny days in the pool and to continue entertaining his audience with frequent content in which his beauty was a constant.