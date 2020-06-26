When López Obrador triumphed in July 2018, he set two basic priorities: not having a conflict with Trump and avoiding an economic crisis that would affect his Nation project

I have insisted on what the president has been lost López Obrador in Washington for his visit to Donate trump, the president who has done the most harm to our countrymen in the United States and who has most offended our country.

I remember the messages from López Obrador as a pre-candidate, drawing his line with Trump and demolishing Enrique Peña Nieto for his commitment to him as the next president of the United States and that in the end the ballot boxes gave him reason without that translating into a benefit, then, for his government or for our country. Trump it was never recognized.

To the triumph of López Obrador In July 2018, two basic priorities were set: not having a conflict with Trump and avoid an economic crisis that will affect your Nation project.

To avoid breaking with Trump, gave in to all his pressures, and in order not to fall into the economic crisis, his arguments ran out. In 2019 the country had a negative growth that caught it out of place for the financial tsunami derived from the pandemic of the Covid-19 that according to the most recent projection of the International Monetary Fund will lead us to a free fall of 10.5 in the growth of this year.

Under these circumstances, López Obrador decided to visit Trump in the next fifteen days, knowing that he has a lot to lose, but also what would affect him if he rejected the meeting that, by the way, Enrique Peña Nieto canceled twice.

I have reiterated over and over that I do not know what has been lost to López Obrador in Washington, but I’m beginning to see that he could lose much more if I canceled his visit, regardless of the risk of visiting that energetic in the midst of the electoral campaign that today has no way to win.

We will see it as soon as the first Tuesday in November.

And then we will do the math.

1. ZERO.- The director of the chancellery for North America, Roberto Velasco, he told me yesterday that a meeting with the Democratic candidate is not planned Joe Biden, because it would be to give an electoral character to the trip of López Obrador. If Biden wins, rebuilding will be difficult;

2. CONTAGIO.- The Treasury Secretary Arturo Herrera, In his link on Friday where he sneezed and coughed, I clarify that it was an allergy, not Covid. On Monday he was at the side of the president and the secretary of the interior, already infected and without keeping a healthy distance, Yesterday announced that he had tested positive and now the test will be necessary for the president and his companions; and

3. Flattening.- They continue with the speech of having tamed the pandemic and flattened the curve when yesterday was the second day with the most infected Covid-19Six thousand and 104 to reach 202 thousand 951 cases, and the fifth day with the highest number of deaths, 736, to touch the 25 thousand 529. The reality exceeds the speeches. And what’s missing.

