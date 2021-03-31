Much of the ancient water on Mars was trapped in its crust, it did not go into space

Mars it has not always been the cold, reddish and arid planet that we know today. In the past it was much more temperate and humid, as evidenced by the beds of dry rivers and their relict shores. There was a time when large volumes of liquid water flowed across its surface, although today very little remains, mostly frozen in the polar caps.

The large volume of water that covered Mars, where there were rivers and oceans, decreased between 40 and 95% between 4.1 and 3.7 billion years ago, according to observational data and simulations used in a new study.

Until now, various studies have pointed out that ancient Martian water escaped into space over billions of years, a claim supported by the relationship observed in its atmosphere between the hydrogen (H) and one of its isotopes, deuterium (D).

However, measurements of the current rate of atmospheric water loss are too low for this leak to explain all its loss alone. The geological reasons seem to be behind, according to a new study presented at the Lunar Planetary Science Conference (LPSC) held these days virtually and also published in the journal Science.

Between 30 and 99% of the Martian water was sequestered by hydration of the crust

The researcher Eva scheller Caltech (USA), along with other colleagues from this institute and the JPL laboratory, report how much of the initial water on Mars, up to 99%, could be incorporated into the minerals in its crust, it was not lost in space .

Using observations from spacecraft orbiting the red planet, as well as data from rovers roaming its surface and from Martian meteorites, the authors have performed a calculation of the amount of water in the past, as well as a model D / H (deuterium-hydrogen) that takes into account its current ratio, atmospheric escape from water, volcanic degassing and hydration of the crust through chemical weathering.

Sources and sinks of water in various geological epochs on Mars considered in the simulations. / E. Scheller et al. / Science

The team has discovered that about 4 billion years ago, Mars harbored enough water to have covered the entire planet with an ocean between 100 and 1,500 meters deep, a volume equivalent to half of the Earth’s Atlantic Ocean.

But when simulating the loss of Martian water throughout geological time and under different possible conditions, the results of the model reach a conclusion: “The volume of water that participated in the hydrological cycle decreased between 40 and 95% during the noachic period of Mars (between 4,100 and 3,700 million years ago) ”.

Bark hydration

“Between 30 and 99% of Martian water was sequestered by hydration of the crust – the authors add -, showing that irreversible chemical weathering can increase the aridity of terrestrial planets.”

The results indicate, therefore, that this large percentage of the initial water from Mars was incorporated into the minerals and was buried in the crust of the red planet, and that the rest escaped into space, which would explain the D / H ratio that is recorded. currently in your atmosphere.

Reference:

E. Scheller et al. “Long-term drying of Mars by sequestration of ocean-scale volumes of water in the crust.” Science, 2021.

Rights: Creative Commons.