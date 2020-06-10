According to a new Dartmouth study in collaboration with Amherst College reveals that people are aware of the color of a surprisingly limited way in your peripheral vision. The findings are published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

To assess visual color awareness, the researchers used head-mounted virtual reality displays installed with eye trackers.

Virtual environments

Virtual settings included tours of historical sites, a street dance performance, or a symphony rehearsal, where observers could explore their surroundings simply by shaking their heads.

With the eye-tracking tool, the researchers knew exactly where an observer was looking at all times in the scene and could make systematic changes to the visual environment so that only the areas where the person was looking were in color. The rest of the scene on the periphery was desaturated so it was colorless and just black and white.

After a series of trials, observers were asked a series of questions to assess whether they noticed a lack of color at their periphery.

When the researchers removed most of the color at the periphery, most people didn’t notice. Participants were surprised to discover later that they had not noticed the desaturated periphery, after they were shown the changes that were made to a virtual scene that they had just explored.

According to the main author, Caroline Robertson, Assistant Professor of Brain and Psychological Sciences at Dartmouth:

Our results show that our intuitive sense of a rich and colorful visual world is largely incorrect. Our brain is probably completing much of our perceptual experience.

Much of our sense of a colorful visual world is probably built by our brains.