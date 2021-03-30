Much more than three fights

More details were released about Oscar de la Hoya’s return scheduled for July 3. Details about the type of contract that binds him to Triller and the profile of his first rival. These data allow us to imagine what this connection of Oscar de la Hoya to the platform that is innovating in the world of boxing means. And we analyze that in the video.

The new Andy Ruiz, Junior returns on May 1 to face Chris Arreola. The fight is important for what Ruiz means, but also for what the beginning of this new stage involves and above all, the value of how Ruiz looks with a new style and new physique. There are aspects that went unnoticed before and in this video we also analyze them.

Finally, José Chon Zepeda, after his memorable victory over Ivan Baranchyck, faces Pedro Campa in one of the preliminaries of the unification at 140 pounds between José Ramírez and Josh Taylor.

Zepeda’s fight paves the way for a title fight that it is time for him to dispute and above all, that result is important for Teófimo López. Something that I comment on the video.