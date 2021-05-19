Much more than the son of Arvydas

The Indiana Pacers season has at least one more game left. After an undeniable offensive game (where the team has more flight) against the Hornets (144-117) in game 1 of the new play in, the Indianapolis they will play in Washington against the Wizards, all or nothing for the eighth place and the right to play a first round against the Sixers in which moving forward seems utopian for both. But it would be in the playoffs, at least.

If they fall it would be just the Pacers’ second playoff absence since 2010. Of course: since a year out in 2015, the following have been five consecutive eliminations in the first round, three without winning a game (4-0), something they have not done since the 2018 playoffs, how much they had against the ropes (4- 3) to the last and precarious Cavaliers of LeBron James. It is a low ceiling for the team that touched the NBA Finals in 2013 and 2014, when he opposed the Heat’s ogre from the big three. The team that Frank Vogel turned into a defensive bulldozer, with a concrete quintet that it is impossible not to remember: George Hill, Lance Stephenson, Paul George, David West, Roy Hibbert.

Indiana, with its unstoppable college tradition, is the state where basketball is more than just a sport. And the Pacers, one of the four (along with Nets, Spurs and Nuggets) who arrived in 1976 after the merger with the ABA (where they were three times champions and one of the few healthy stories of that wonderful but crazy invention) are a history of professional basketball. Since losing the 2000 Finals to Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant’s Lakers, they have been to the playoffs fifteen times. In ten they have lost in the first round and those, already distant, are still their only Finals in the NBA. That’s the problem for the Pacers: a team with a history but without glamor, a small market, a franchise forced to do everything exceptionally well without competitive advantages (without a cushion), to move within competitive margins, in the part of the plate where what accumulates. they leave the others, to find their lives without aspiring to the great free agents. And to get hooked on a vicious circle: good enough to be worthy every season… and, with it, also not to access the juiciest picks in the draft.

This season the Pacers looked to scratch their roster, swapping Nate McMillan’s old school score (four efficient years in office) for Nate Bjorkgren’s new basketball touch: 45 years old, Nick Nurse school (assistant in the 2019 champion) and a basketball promise more adapted to the times than it has been … only in part. In fact, Bjorkgren is highly questioned after just one season in office. One that has ended with rumors of a bad atmosphere in the locker room and poor management of a coach who, it must be said, has seen how injuries constantly spoiled plan A, first with Victor Oladipo and then with Caris LeVert. TJ Warren has not played, Myles Turner has missed 25 games, Jeremy Lamb 36 and Malcolm Brogdon, an all-star player at his peak, 16.

We do not know how the season would have been in less difficult conditions for Pacers who started well and ended badly. But those who in any case can not imagine challenging the four or five best in the East in the playoffs. One more year: good … but not enough. And, this time, in the best case. Bad thing. The Pacers continue to search for the formula, and this season, in a not too large sample, They have seen again that this does not happen by putting Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis together in the quintet. Two players with two important contracts, the first until 2023 and the second until 2024, and that on defense make sense because Turner cleans up Sabonis’s messes. But in attack the thing does not work. Not in today’s basketball of spaces, speed and outside shooting.

Turner, an excellent anchor for the defense, was No. 11 in the draft in 2015. Sabonis, who evolves into a total player in attack, was 11 a year later. He was chosen by the Magic and he went, with Oladipo, to OKC Thunder in Operation Serge Ibaka. After a year in Oklahoma, he went, again, with Oladipo, to Indiana on Operation Paul George. Since then, the Pacers have turned this inside pair around, together or separately on the court, with their rookie expansions: 4×72 for Turner in October 2018, 4 for nearly 77 for Sabonis in October 2019. The Lithuanian has a contract for the one that has taken 19.8 million dollars this season, will collect 18.5 the next two and 19.4 in 2023-24.

Sabonis, the player raised in Unicaja until he went to Gonzaga, the Lithuanian with a Malaga accent and the very son of the great Arvydas, has played a fabulous season in general, especially if you look at his progression: from rookie misplaced in the Thunder’s attack system (the system was Russell Westbrook) to rotation player and from there to, right now, axis of the game in the Pacers. He has been an all star for two years in a row, and in the second he gave himself the whim of winning the Skills Contest. And just signed a course 20.3 points, 12 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game with 53.5% shooting from the field. Two years ago he was scraping 14 points with 2.9 assists. The evolution is unquestionable, impossible to deny in view or in the face of statistics.

Without a triple-double in his first three seasons, he added four last season and finished this one with nine, a Pacers course record. He is the only center apart from Nikola Jokic with a triple-double of 15 assists in the NBA and the only player with one at halftime in a game other than Jokic himself and Russell Westbrook: 22 + 11 + 11 that finished at 26 + 19 + 14th in the Pacers infamous thrashing of the Thunder (95-152… with a 10-0 finish by the locals). Solo Wilt Chamberlain, Oscar Robertson and Kevin Garnett had signed a season of at least 20 + 12 + 6: older words. And in May, after some back problems that weighed down in April, he finished the course with, in nine games, 23 points, 14.1 rebounds and 10.6 assists, around 63% in shots. During four straight games he amassed more than 70 points, 50 rebounds and 50 assists, something that only recurring names, Chamberlain, Robertson and Westbrook had done.

Sabonis was out of the All Star, the first to miss it, averaging at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists. But he finally came in to replace the injured Kevin Durant. His season, seen these numbers, is brilliant. Exceptional, if one takes into account (I insist) the perspectives with which Sabonis came to the NBA and that, in addition, he came from being left out of the 2020 playoffs due to fasciitis. His growth as an attacking player is obvious, centered on two basic pillars. On the one hand, its enormous capacity to produce in the area with a style that is already old school: footwork, post backs, hooks, drop steps … and an enormous efficiency as a finisher of pick and roll plays (very high chemistry with Malcolm Brogdon). For another, He is an exceptional passer, with a great vision of the game and an ability to always find the player in a position to score, on the line of three or in cuts to the rim. He energizes the attack of his team in a way that is as good as that of any center in the current NBA who is not called, of course, Nikola Jokic.

Sabonis still lacks effective shooting range in the volume demanded by today’s NBA. But he is progressing: 32% in triples, finally throwing more than 2.5 per night (the last one was 1.1 and a pyrrhic 25%). That is where his last stretch as an attacking player depends, in which he is already a star.

The problem is defense, of course. Sabonis is an exceptional rebounder, a short 2.11 who uses his strength and positioning to frame opponents and seal his positions under the rim. So it compensates arms shorter than those of other centers, a defensive handicap to intimidate and close passing lanes. Slow also in lateral movement, without presence to defend the rim or ease to open up to protect the wings, his place behind is in question because he needs Myles Turner as a squire but his union does not work in attack. A paradox that has the Pacers fried. And some limitations that for now leave Sabonis (which is not too many, obviously) in a simple star. When, I insist, the best of his game aims higher. So right now, with a lot of pros and some crucial cons, Sabonis is not a player to go very far as an alpha male. Yes an excellent interior in a wonderful progression (still 25 years old) in the last two years. And room to be better at what is already great. The question is whether he can be at least a standard player where he falters. That (to cover his deficiencies) would allow him to take the final step.

The Sabonis season is, in any case, fantastic. With one bullet still to finish in the playoffs. It will depend on what his team can do, without Caris LeVert (and without Turner, Warren…), in Washington against the Wizards of Beal and Westbrook. But, beyond, Arvydas’ son is an all star with stripes, an exceptional attacking player and one of the European figures of an NBA full of them. and they keep going to more …