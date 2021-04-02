Much more than knowing a profession

By: Estrella Flores-Carretero April 1, 2021

We tend to think that a good professional is one who can hang several titles on the walls of his office, but training alone, although it is very important, is not enough.

But being excellent is not limited to being empowered to perform. We all know people we consider to be great professionals and others who, despite their brilliant resumes, are not. What differentiates the good guys?

They have humility. Truly professional people look around to learn from others. They do not believe, far from it, to dominate their field; on the contrary, they draw valuable lessons from around the world. They do not appear to know everything, they ask when they do not know something and they never pretend to know what they do not know. In addition, they admit their failures and ask for forgiveness when necessary. In this way, they take advantage of their mistakes as opportunities to learn and to show tolerance for the mistakes of others. Humility is in the business philosophy.

They enjoy companionship. Work is also routine, sacrifice, fatigue, unpleasant aspects. That is why gestures of companionship are so important, because they make us feel that we are not alone, that we are part of a team where we support each other when we need it. Good professionals are not above their team members, but with them. They don’t mind “getting dirty” doing other people’s work, lending a hand. In this way they learn more about the role of each one, their difficulties and their needs.

They are honest. Honesty is a very broad concept. It not only consists in not stealing, but in being fair to others, in not accepting privileges neither for oneself nor for those close to them, in offering confidence, not lying, being loyal, not gossiping or criticizing, having both personal and business principles and respect them above all else.

They manage their emotions. Emotional education is what allows us to work with self-confidence in our own abilities, self-esteem to assume responsibilities, security to delegate, empathy to place ourselves in the place of others, optimism to not abandon the established mission, diligence to be punctual and not procrastinate , tolerance for those who need it, clarity to see the goals and tenacity until reaching them, ease of communicating in the precise way and at the right time … It is not possible to be a good professional without adequate control and expression of emotions.

They give more than what is asked of them. There are small details that provide elements to build professionalism, such as order, punctuality, discipline, dress, correctness when speaking or writing, respect when addressing others, discretion in social networks … But the good ones Professionals distinguish themselves by giving more than what is asked of them. They are those who serve a client when his schedule has just finished, who dedicate a little more time to something urgent, who send a message of encouragement after hours, who do not lose patience, who smile, who teach others how to do something instead of them… They are, in short, the ones who enjoy what they do. Mother Teresa used to say that work without love is slavery. A good professional is one who has learned to love what he does.