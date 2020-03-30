The biggest change to Facebook since its inception is coming to your computers and smartphones soon. First look at its look and some new features.

Facebook breaks white. And succumbs to the very fashionable “Dark mode” (if the member wishes, we can always keep a “Light” appearance). This is one of the main lessons from the (major) overhaul that social network 1 is about to apply. Announced in mid-2019, the software update for the social network chaired by Mark Zuckerberg is scheduled for this spring 2020. Some users, including in Belgium, can now test this new skill in Beta.

This new interface, nicknamed FB5, is resolutely more modern. To simplify its interface, Facebook “splits” the main screen into three areas (on the big screen): on the right, online contacts are particularly highlighted. In the middle, of course, the news feed appears. A thread where images, videos and stories take on a larger display size than the current version. On the left, “Home”, displays your groups, pages, videos, recordings, etc. A feeling emerges: the navigation is more refined, softer, the buttons seem much less present.

At the top of the screen, a new permanent tab appears alongside the now well-assimilated “Home”, “Watch”, “Groups” and “Marketplace”: “Gaming”.

We will find games to play, but also communities ready to exchange around certain titles from the world of video games, as well as, above all, a livecenter to streamers’ broadcasts. The phenomenon of live video games, which made the glory of Twitch, is therefore trying to impose itself on the most mainstream of social networks.

More refined, more “mobile-friendly”, more focused on the image and livestreams, the new Facebook will have a hard time hiding its intention: going to capture young people, gone on SnapChat, Instagram and especially, lately, TikTok .. .

Global appearance on your PC’s, tablets and smartphones at the latest for the end of spring.