Flamengo officially confirmed the death of the masseuse Jorge Luiz Domingos, better known as Jorginho, and pointed out that he was the “oldest employee of the Football Department and with four decades dedicated with great love, care and seriousness to the club”.

Jorginho has been at Flamengo since 1980 (Photo: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo)

Jorginho was 68 years old and was admitted to the ICU of a hospital on Ilha do Governador, in Rio de Janeiro, in a serious condition. He, who had been at the club since 1980, became infected with the new coronavirus in recent days, and suffered a cardiac arrest this afternoon, at a Hospital on Ilha do Governador.

“It is with great sadness that the Clube de Regatas do Flamengo reports the death of the masseuse Jorge Luiz Domingos, better known as Jorginho, oldest employee of the Football Department and with four decades dedicated with great love, care and seriousness to the club.

Jorginho was admitted to the Ilha do Governador Hospital and suffered cardiac arrest after complications from Covid-19 this Monday (04/05). Over 40 years, Jorginho won numerous titles with Flamengo and was a very important piece in the Brazilian team’s fifth world championship in 2002.

The Clube de Regatas do Flamengo offers condolences to Jorginho’s family, friends and co-workers and will be forever grateful for all his dedication for many years to Rubro-Negro “.

Main titles of Jorginho for Flamengo:

Club World Cup: 1981

Liberators: 1981 and 2019

Mercosur: 1999

South American Gold Cup: 1996 (undefeated)

South American Recopa: 2020

Brazil Super Cup: 2020

Brazilian championship: 1982, 1983, 1987, 1992, 2009 and 2019

Brazil’s Cup: 1990 (undefeated), 2006 and 2013

Carioca Championship: 1981, 1986, 1991, 1996, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2004, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017 and 2019

