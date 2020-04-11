If you want your clothes to be your great ally and not your torture in those hot seasons, then this article is for you

April 10, 20207: 34 p.m.

Garments and clothing fabrics play a very important role in hot seasons, which is why sweaters, blouses and pants are no longer the most allied, therefore we suggest some fabrics and garments that will help you feel more comfortable.

Ideal garments for hot seasons

Garments designed with cotton

It is an excellent material that will help you balance the control of your body temperature, in fact it will avoid sweating keeping you cool and comfortable all the time.

Ideal garments for hot seasons

Garments designed with linen

Due to its composition it makes the garments look more comfortable, light and absorbent, however its only drawback is that it wrinkles easily, for this reason we recommend that you buy a composite fabric with linen as predominant.

Ideal garments for hot seasons

Wear shorts in those hot times

This garment will never go unnoticed, since its great comfort avoids overheating your body. The material should always be jean or raincoat and you can combine them with flannels or blouses in pastel or neutral colors.

Ideal garments for hot seasons

Dresses will be your great ally

It can be said that they are one of the coolest garments for those hot seasons, there is also a wide variety of designs and colors that fit with any type of style you have.

.