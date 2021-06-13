Much electoral noise and few nuts … candidates did not convince

MEXICO CITY.

The candidates who drew more attention during the electoral campaign due to their disfigurements in social networks, their controversial proposals, their criminal antecedents or simply because they were nominated because they were known, stayed on the edge of citizen preference.

Carlos Mayorga, who asked to be buried alive if he won and did not fulfill his campaign promises, only obtained 2.5% of the vote for the federal council of district 2 in Chihuahua. He competed under the acronym of Social Encounter and obtained 3,141 votes.

Paquita la del Barrio got 10,043 votes, 9.4% of the vote for the local councils in Veracruz. The famous two-legged rat interpreter was a standard bearer for the Citizen Movement in the Misantla district.

Adrián Esper Cárdenas, who proposed buying Tesla vehicles to bring water to remote areas of San Luis Potosí, according to to save resources on gasoline, rounded between 11 thousand and 12 votes in the election for governor, which represents little more than 1% of the total number of votes for the PES candidate.

Mexican fighter Manuel Leal Navarro, better known as Tinieblas Jr., won 1,777 votes, that is, 0.8% of the votes cast in his quest to be mayor of the Venustiano Carranza mayoral office by Progressive Social Networks.

For Aarón Salazar Cisneros, RSP candidate for mayor of Tonalá, Chiapas, it did not work for him to bring strippers to an event to celebrate May 10, as he reached 4,304 votes, 12.9% of the total. The same happened with Rubicel Velázquez, who also celebrated Mother’s Day with a rally attended by strippers. The PES candidate for mayor in Tetela del Volcán, Puebla, barely had 1,055 votes, 16% of those cast.

José Luis Romero Calzada, the controversial Tecmol, achieved 78,616 votes according to the PREP, 9.7%. The RSP candidate for governor of SLP was best known for his dances on TikTok or his rudeness to the media.

Ricardo Ferro Baeza, who as Morena’s candidate in San Miguel de Allende promised to make it rain, was third with 14,212 votes, 23.6 percent.

Miguel Riggs, MC candidate for mayor of Chihuahua, proposed locating potholes by satellite so that citizens would not bother to report them to the authorities. The PREP gave him 17,389 votes, 5.3% of the total.

Enjoying a free Metallica concert in Tamaulipas will have to wait, because Carlos Augusto González, who promised that, if he won the mayoralty of Reynosa, the famous metal group would perform in the city, it was very low in the preferences. The PVEM candidate won 5,692 votes, 2.6 percent.

Betting on Andrés Granier did not work for the PRI-PAN alliance Although the candidate for mayor of Villahermosa, who was imprisoned for more than five years for diverting resources from the Seguro Popular, was second in the election, in reality he was located very far from the winner by counting 48,371 votes, 22.3 percent.

Proposing the Stupidometer, a tool to display unviable campaign proposals, did not help Juan Carlos Martínez. The candidate for governor of Fuerza por México in Querétaro had to leave with 0.9646% of the preferences, just 8,123 votes.

Gerardo García Henestroza, PRI-PRD candidate for a local deputation in Oaxaca, came second in his election, also far from first place. At a rally, he pointed out that officials emanating from Morena had come out “more thieves than us.” Being a little more honest than others earned him 17,105 votes, 25 percent.

In the end, Rogelio Portillo Jaramillo, Morena’s candidate for mayor of Huetamo, Michoacán, was also unable to win after the controversy that arose when it became known that he is wanted by the DEA. But he was close: he added 6,713 votes, 41% of the total. In that municipality, the winner was Pablo Varona, from the PRD-PAN alliance, reaching 7,357 votes, 45% of the total.