MUBI will open its first physical cinema in Mexico City – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

For years, the MUBI streaming platform has boasted in its catalog of Mexico and the world an auteur, alternative or independent cinema that we would hardly find in other spaces. Now the brand is warming up to make the leap from the merely digital to the tangible, through what will be its first physical cinema in CDMX. Through social networks, the server shared the first images of this construction project that already excites not only Mexican moviegoers but all of Latin America.

The associated Milanese studio – mentioned in the post above – is Armature Globale, an emerging firm of architects and urban planners, who “have in-depth conversations with MUBI about the needs, physical technologies and future transformation of environments designed to house visual media »(via).

The construction of the cinema will take place in a former industrial complex in Mexico City. Although MUBI did not reveal an exact location, a new report states (based on the images released by the platform) that the building would be located on Dr. Erazo street, in the Doctores neighborhood in the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office, occupying a space of 400 square meter.

The planned structure is in the form of a bridge, which responds “to the surrounding architectural context” of the Mexican capital. Inside it will house four screens and seats with a flexible arrangement, in order to take full advantage of the set of perspectives that this upcoming cinema promises to offer.

“The goal is to create a cinema that is not a closed environment, but a multifunctional structure that exploits the limitless possibilities offered by the four screens,” reads a note on the MUBI website. “While the two main screens belong to the traditional projection format, intended to show mainly feature films, the two side surfaces are designed for more experimental formats, such as video art and installations.”

The same note guarantees that all screens can be used both simultaneously and separately, thereby multiplying perspectives and rethinking the concept of the multiplex. Excited?

