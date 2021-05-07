MUBI will have its first cinema and will build it in Mexico City – Tomatazos

Cinema is made to be enjoyed on the big screen. Although streaming services have managed to position themselves fairly as the big competitors for new movies a few years ago, the truth is that most people still prefer to go to the big companies to enjoy a new film. The recent pandemic served to show how delicate the system that keeps the world’s rooms afloat is, and at the same time served to recognize its virtues beyond being a place to hang out on a Friday afternoon.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

It’s definitely important to keep the conversation going on the topic of original projects that streaming services bring and the consideration that is being given to them little by little in award season, but the feeling of a dark room will not soon be forgotten. . Unfortunately, the lack of audiences and high prices have made it unsustainable to maintain the most famous cinemas, and globally big brands have had to declare bankruptcy. On a historical level, the loss of these names adds to other cultural spaces that have had to close their doors forever.

But things can still have a silver lining. Many other spaces found in the current context the opportunity to progress and reinvent themselves. Such is the case of the MUBI streaming service, which will take a big step when building its first cinema. The MUBI Notebook News page revealed an architectural preview of its first headquarters, which will be located in Mexico City. What makes this news especially interesting is that this particular service gives priority to independent films and auteur films.

The construction is in charge of the Armature Globale group, from Milan, which presents itself as an emerging architecture and urban planning office, and which promises to satisfy the new and growing needs of the public. For now, the exact location has not been revealed, but MUBI assures that its cinema will give life to an old industrial complex in Mexico City. According to La Estatuilla, users who have already seen the first images of the space assure that it is the Doctores neighborhood; more specifically Dr. Erazo 174, one block from Cuauhtémoc Avenue, near the Niños Héroes subway and the Pushkin Garden Metrobus.

Also read: Omar Chaparro will star in a new reality show on Disney Plus and already has a release date

The proposal reads quite ambitious. According to the official website, the idea is to renew the expectations that the public has of a movie theater and at the same time update the technology to improve the spectator experience. The structure will be reduced to a minimum and the facade will be a visible screen to the street. The walls and the main entrance will also function as small screens that will avoid the feeling of claustrophobia and take advantage of the view of the street.

They also explain that the structure is conceived as a platform to materialize the way we enjoy streaming. The idea is to project images and videos on the different walls / screens to integrate the very idea of ​​how cinema looks today, while taking advantage of the space as a kind of visual sculpture. MUBI details that the space will blend in with the rest of the buildings to maintain the general image of the place. The ultimate goal is to propose a multifunctional space without closed spaces.

The way in which the architecture of the street in question will be exploited is inspired by the photographic work of Sigmar Polke, a German artist. Specifically, the references are to his series “Palermo” that he developed after a visit to the Catacombs of the Capuchins in 1976, and where he presents a skeleton with a coat. For MUBI, the idea is that the building itself does not reveal that it is a conventional cinema and that once inside the various screens offer a unique vision of the brand. For now we do not know when this project will be inaugurated, but the followers of this platform can continue to enjoy the service, while many others will surely approach it for the first time before this news.

We also recommend: Claro Video and Blim outperform Prime Video in Mexico