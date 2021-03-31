Muay Thai Grand Prix arrives in Spain

Madrid, March 6. The emblematic metropolitan sports club of the capital becomes host of the leading Muay Thai event in Europe that is already present in countries such as Australia, Iran, Greece, Cyprus, France, Bulgaria, Reunion Island or the United Kingdom. In it, big names have competed such as Liam Harrison, Jimmy Vienot or, the famous Australian, John Wayne Parr. Currently, Muay Thai Grand Prix holds the distinctive pass of the UFC, the world’s leading organization for contact sports.

The official poster of the event

In an exercise to support sports practice and with the aim of complying with the security and prevention measures of Covid-19, Muay Thai Revolution and Muay Thai Grand Prix join forces to offer fans from all over the world a show that they will be able to enjoy via streaming (starting at 5:30 p.m. Spanish time) with a spectacular performance on three cameras and that, in addition, will have the comments of Javier Lafuente and Eduardo Garcia in Spanish and from Eric Ure and Anderson Arroyo in English.

Among the crosses of the day, the international Javier Tebar (WPMF Champion), who will face the Peruvian, Dennis Lara; Laura de Blas, one of the greatest exponents of Spanish Muay Thai, who will face the Greek Mariza korogiannou; and Ruben Seoane, one of the debutants with the greatest projection in the national sphere, who will face Ismael Abad.

“This is one more step that consolidates the unprecedented growth of Muay Thai in Spain,” he says. Jacinto Rodríguez, promoter of Muay Thai Grand Prix in Spain. A boom that is confirmed by the fact that, in just one year, the number of centers in which these types of activities are practiced has grown from 127 to 494, accompanied by an increase in federative licenses by 200%.

Fans can now get their tickets through the official website of the event www.muaythairevolution.com