MUAC, the highlight of its collection

MEXICO CITY.

ORhe fundamental part of the Contemporary Art University Museum (MUAC) are the face-to-face exhibitions and the approach with its public “because we understand art as a social relationship,” says Amanda de la Garza.

For this reason, he comments in an interview with Excelsior the general director of Visual Arts of the UNAM, are excited because the enclosure will reopen its doors tomorrow, starting at 11:00 am, after a year and two months of being closed.

The digital dynamics, the creation and programming of a specific offer has been a learning and at the same time a challenge. We discover new audiences and different content. We understood that the future is hybrid, nothing can exist without digital. But the conditions for the reunion are already in place. It will be like a breath of fresh air ”, he assures.

The sociologist and cultural anthropologist admits that the closure of the MUAC, which occurred on March 23, 2020, meant a great loss, since in one year they received up to 400 thousand visitors.

He details that for now they will be open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., “because our main audience, the students, has not yet fully returned, but the entrances and some parking lots and all the staff is vaccinated ”.

Three exhibitions, he adds, will receive viewers: the collective on the MUAC’s Cien collection, the video installation From the other side, fragment, by Chantal Akerman, and Hybrida, sound bio-sculptures by Amor Muñoz.

De la Garza, who is also in charge of the MUCA-Roma and Experimental El Eco museums, which will open until August, explains that they will be in operation three days a week until before leaving for summer vacations and, upon returning, they will resume in as much as possible normal dynamics.

Great exhibitions are coming, such as that of the Catalan visual poet Joan Brossa (1919-1998), for October, and Maternar. Between the Stockholm syndrome and the acts of production, made up of works by 30 artists of different ages, curated by Helena Chávez and Alejandra Labastida ”, he highlights.

For now, tomorrow you will be able to visit One Hundred of the MUAC, which occupies almost all of the rooms, made up of the most representative works of the artistic and documentary heritage that houses the museum, which began to be formed in 1952, the year in which it was built. University City, to date.

Currently, it already brings together 2,100 pieces by more than 300 artists, modern and contemporary, 52 documentary collections and some associated collections. The last revision of the collection was in 2017. Now we will show the new acquisitions ”, he adds.

This exhibition, he points out, is structured as a multiple discourse, guided not by a thematic line, but by the relevance that certain works and authors already have in the consciousness of contemporary Mexican art. It was in charge of the curatorial team coordinated by Pilar García and will be exhibited until October.

The eponymous publication will be presented on June 17, with the participation of Jorge Volpi, Tatiana Cuevas and Magali Lara.

As for From the other side, fragment, by Chantal Akerman, De la Garza points out that it was conceived for Documenta 11 in Kassel, and that it was filmed in the border cities of Agua Prieta, Sonora and Douglas, Arizona, nearby populations that saw accentuated their differences thanks to nationalist mythology and a wall several kilometers long that forces migrants to cross the desert. It concludes its exhibition in the museum’s auditorium on October 3.

And the Hybrida project, by Amor Muñoz, under the curatorship of Cuauhtémoc Medina and Jaime González, tests the conditions for the emergence of new biological ways to think “what is alive” in the present.

She indicates that, with her artifacts, the artist connects a series of nodes between biology, technology and computing, in order to create a new fabric founded on interconnected technical and living processes. It can be seen until September 5.

The capacity in rooms will be 50 people at a time.

The MUAC’s One Hundred exhibition reviews the museum’s collection.

THE PUBLIC RETURNS

The MUAC will open from Friday to Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The exhibits are: One hundred from MUAC, From the other side, fragment and Hybrida bioscultures. The capacity in rooms will be 50 people simultaneously.

We invite you to see our content on networks of:

Opinion and Trending

LECQ