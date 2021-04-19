MTV’s Gianna Hammer denounces sexual assault on reality show

MTV MTV Logo

An MTV star who appeared on the fifth season of the show “Are You the One?” In 2017, has claimed that she was sexually assaulted by a cast member, after the production “drugged” her.

Gianna Hammer, now 25, was cast in the fifth season of the MTV dating show and recently spoke about her experience, telling The Daily Beast: “They should never have left me in an unsafe position. I am definitely a different person after all that. “

Hammer, who appeared on the same season of AYTO as Challenge star Kam Williams, also spoke about his experience in a TikTok video that he titled, “The time I was drugged and sexually assaulted while filming a reality show.

MTV told the aforementioned outlet that they had halted production and casting to “conduct an independent investigation into the allegations, the third-party production company, and further review our internal security protocols.”

Producer Lighthearted Entertainment released their own statement saying they would cooperate fully, but denied Hammer’s allegations:

“We trust that any review will confirm the [protocolos] security we’ve had for a long time on the sets of Are You The One? … Throughout the eight seasons of the show, no contestant has reported an incident of sexual assault to Lighthearted. “

Hammer said he was given his prescription medication even though he was unable to take it while drinking alcohol.

“Four years ago, while filming Are You the One? I was drugged and sexually assaulted, ”Hammer stated in her TikTok video.

She said that before flying to Cabarete in the Dominican Republic to film, she was prescribed Zoloft, an antidepressant and anxiolytic medication that her doctor told her never to take while drinking alcohol.

The young woman assured that during the filming, she was extremely drunk one night and had an argument with another member of the cast. Hammer was pushed aside by production, she claimed, and “that’s when all three producers said I had to calm down and they were going to give me one of my medications.”

She told The Daily Beast that she clearly remembers that part of the night and that she told producers repeatedly that she was not supposed to take her medication while drinking, a fact that she claimed the cast members also witnessed.

She said she barely remembers the rest of the night.

The next morning, the production told Hammer that she had crawled into bed with a male cast member and her other co-stars heard her say “no.” The producers also told Hammer that they got her out of bed but that “nothing happened.”

A cast member of Hammer confirmed her story

One of Hammer’s co-stars, Hayden Weaver, whom he dated for about two years after the show, told The Daily Beast that he remembers the night in question very well and that he was in the room with Hammer when he was given the production drug. . He then said that he could see the interior of the bedroom from the window and that the production was filming the events:

“I remember at one point I looked around the room and there was a camera pointing at where Gianna was lying. I couldn’t see what exactly they were filming, I just assumed they were getting some shots of people sleeping that they could edit for the show. Later I realized that [el miembro masculino del reparto] he was basically starting to touch her and they were filming it like it was something sexual. “

Another cast member, Tyranny Todd, told the outlet that he was in the room and overheard a drunken Hammer telling his co-star to halt his advances: “She’s telling him, ‘Okay, stop.’ He saw the male cast member on top of Hammer. “I was like, what the fuck? We went there to try to get him away from her because we thought, ‘This is weird,’ “Todd told The Daily Beast.

I remember I was always very, very angry because we knew that Gianna was taken advantage of. I can remember it as clear as day, he was on top of her and he turned around, like, ‘What the fuck? This is not cool. ‘

Weaver and Todd said cast members who witnessed the events were later removed by the production and told not to discuss the incident or they would lose their stipend money, the outlet reported. According to Hammer’s tweet about the incident, he is not seeking to file a lawsuit against MTV or Lighthearted Entertainment, but simply wants them to “admit and apologize.”

I literally have email proof from 2017 reporting my incident to an mtv rep, who then replied would relay it to mtv. Meanwhile in their statement: 🤡🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/KDOue6YYhS – Gianna Hammer (@giannahammer) April 19, 2021

