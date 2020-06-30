MTV VMA Awards keep going and announce event date | Instagram

Despite the pandemic, the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards keep going and will take place on August 30th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, according to an MTV spokesperson.

This will be the second time of the VMA in Barclays Center; since the venue hosted the event in 2013.

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards will go ahead despite the pandemic of coronavirus, obviously following the indicated security measures.

The news was unveiled during a press conference on Phase 3 of the New York reopening process, which begins on July 6 and includes moderate restrictions in restaurants.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement during a Informative session Monday.

The event will follow all safety guidelines, including limited or no audience. «

This announcement is released a day after BET successfully aired its virtual awards show on Sunday, which featured a series of pre-recorded performances by DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Summer Walker and more artists.

The distancing will still be necessary and the VMA 2020 will include limited or no audience at the Barclays theater.

Under normal circumstances, the multi-use site may have up to 19,000 people for events or concerts, according to Consequence of Sound.

It is worth mentioning that the upcoming VMAs are one of the few major entertainment events that have not been canceled this year because of the pandemic.

On the other hand, Oscar awards They will be carried out two months later than planned, like the Golden Globes, which will happen at the end of February.

The nominees in the different categories of the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards will be announced in the following days.