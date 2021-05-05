‘Mtoto’, the boy buried 78,000 years ago in the oldest tomb in Africa

The remains of this three-year-old boy have been found at the Panga ya Saidi site (Kenya)

A multidisciplinary group of archaeologists has discovered what may be the oldest human burial in the history of Africa, the cradle of homo sapiens. It is the grave of a child of barely three years old, who lay at the entrance of the Panga ya Saidi cave (Kenya), in a burial made 78,000 years ago.

Magazine Nature publishes this finding on the front page this Wednesday, the result of a study co-led by the National Center for Research on Human Evolution (CENIEH), the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History (MPI-SHH, Jena) and the National Museums of Kenya (MNK, Nairobi), detailing the oldest human burial in Africa.

This study contributes new data to our understanding of how Middle Stone Age populationsa (MSA for its acronym in English, Middle Stone Age) interacted with the dead.

The “unique” site of Panga ya Saidi

The excavations in Panga ya Saidi began in 2010. The site has been a fundamental enclave to investigate the origin of our species. “As soon as we visited Panga ya Saidi for the first time, we knew it was special,” says Nicole Boivin, principal investigator of the original research project and director of the Department of Archeology at MPI-SHH. “The site is truly unique. Successive seasons of excavation at Panga ya Saidi place it as a key site on the East African coast, with an extraordinary 78,000-year record of cultural, technological and symbolic activities. ”

The first bone remains were found in 2013. However, it was not until 2017 that the cavity in which the body was found was discovered: it was a space circular located about three meters below the current floor of the cave, filled with sediment and an accumulation of fragile and highly degraded bones.

Mtoto, the buried boy

Once plastered, the block was transported to Nairobi and then to Burgos, for its excavation and specialized analysis in the CENIEH’s Conservation and Restoration, Archaeometry, Digital Cartography and 3D Analysis, and Computerized Microscopy and Microtomography laboratories.

Two teeth, visible on the surface during the initial laboratory excavation of the sediment block at NMK, led researchers to suspect that the remains could be human. The work carried out by the CENIEH Dental Anthropology Group confirmed that the teeth belonged to a 2.5 to 3 year old human child, which was later nicknamed “Mtoto”, which means “child” in Swahili.

For more than a year, the head of the CENIEH Conservation and Restoration Laboratory, Pilar Fernández-Colón, he worked on the meticulous excavation of the sediment block, with the added difficulty of the extreme fragility and powdery consistency of the bones. “Parts of the skull and face began to be outlined, with the jaw joint intact and some teeth whose roots had not yet formed,” explains the paleoanthropologist. Maria Martinón-Torres, director of CENIEH. “The articulation of the spine and the ribs was also preserved, and even the curvature of the rib cage was maintained. All this suggested that it was a deliberate burial and that the decomposition of the body had occurred in the same cavity in which the bones had been found ”.

Mtoto was in a flexed position, with his knees up to his chest, lying on his right side. The taphonomic evidence points to the use of a shroud or shroud. In addition, the position of the head suggests the use of a perishable support, as a pillow, which suggests holding some funeral rite “.

Common practice of Sapiens and Neanderthals

Although the discovery of Panga ya Saidi represents the oldest evidence of intentional burial in Africa, in Eurasia burial evidence for Neanderthals and modern humans dates back 120,000 years and includes adults and a significant proportion of children and youth.

“The burial of Panga ya Saidi shows that the burial of the dead is a cultural practice shared by Homo sapiens and Neanderthals “says Michael Petraglia of the MPI-SHH. “This finding raises new questions about the origin and evolution of the culture of death in two closely related human species, and to what degree our behavior and emotions were different.”