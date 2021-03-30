Mthalane to exhibit IBF World Flyweight Championship against Sunny Edwards in April

The South African Moruti Mthalane (39-2, 26 KO) will put his IBF world flyweight title on the line in the UK on April 30, in an evening promoted by Queensberry. His rival will be the Londoner Sunny edwards (15-0, 4 KO).

Mthalane is now 38 years old, and has been a professional for almost twenty-one. His last loss was against Nonito Donaire, back in 2008. He last fought in December 2019, defeating Japanese myth Akira Yaegashi by knockout. In 2020 he was about to defend his belt, something that did not happen at the last minute and under strange circumstances.

Sunny Edwards, 25, is facing the opportunity of a lifetime, after winning several intermediate titles from some agencies and the British championship. As an anecdote, his first fight as a professional in 2016 took place in Estepona. He comes from appearing for the last time in the ring in August 2020, when he defeated Thomas Essomba by unanimous decision.

The semi-background match of the gala will be the no less interesting Mick conlan before the Romanian resident in Spain Ionut Baluta.