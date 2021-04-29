Mthalane-Sunny Edwards, IBF World Flyweight Championship this Friday with the interesting Conlan-Baluta as backing

Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

The South African Veteran Moruti Mthalane (39-2, 26 KO), IBF world flyweight champion, will put his belt on the line against England Sunny edwards (15-0, 4 KO) this Friday, in an evening that will be held at the beautiful London York Hall, still without an audience in the venue. The gala is organized by Queensberry Promotions, led by Frank Warren.

Mthalane, 38, is a solid champion whose last loss dates back to 2008, to Nonito Donaire. Curiously, despite his long career dating from the last month of the last millennium, it is his debut in the United Kingdom, and he has only played one fight in the United States, the one referred to against Donaire. Therefore, he has not known defeat for thirteen years and has held the belt he owns in two stages, 2009-2012 and 2017-2021, years in which he has surpassed names such as Zolani Tete and John Riel Casimero. His last appearance takes us to December 2019, when he beat by KO and retired Japanese legend Akira Yaegashi at home.

Sunny Edwards has youth on her side, at 25, or the handicap of inexperience, depending on which side our readers want to look at. After debuting in 2016 in Estepona, all his fights have taken place in the United Kingdom, with a very measured career on the part of his promoter. He has been a British champion and has triumphed in intermediate titles of several organizations until reaching his first opportunity to win a world championship. As a curiosity, it seems that a strong fight with his brother Charlie, which has caused both of them to stop talking, has made Sunny lately very active in social networks, with quite negative messages, showing volatile emotional stability at times and disconcerting even to those who most believe in his triumph on Friday. Charlie, in fact, signed last year for Queensberry to develop his career with his brother, which makes this confrontation (about which only Sunny talks about) even more attention.

In principle, he is a favorite to revalidate his Mthalane title, but not by a wide margin according to bookmakers and analysts, who do not close the door to Edwards imposing his rhythm and his boxing.

The victory of Mthalane is paid at € 1.72 per euro wagered, while that of Edwards at € 2.20

The co-star combat of the night will make us vibrate with the Irish Michael Conlan (14-0, 8 KO) and the Romanian based in Fuenlabrada (Madrid) Ionut Baluta (14-2, 3 KO), ten rounds.

Conlan is number 1 and Baluta is number 9 on the WBO world chart, so the winner will be knocking on Stephen Fulton’s doors to see if his title is available. Conlan is a boxer who goes down to super bantamweight in this fight, so that can be a double-edged sword, with the possibility that he will be negatively affected by the weight cut or that his punching power will be greater than in the fight. pen category. He is no stranger to the Spanish fans (apart from his Olympic bronze or his amateur world gold), as he faced the Basque Ibon Larrinaga at Madison Square Garden three years ago. Larrinaga bravely endured the eight rounds on Conlan.

His rival Baluta, who spoke with ESPABOX months ago, has come from giving tremendous surprises at home against Kyle Williams, TJ Doheny and David Joyce (all three with an impressive accumulated record of 45-3), and will try to add one more to his successful track record, only marred by two questionable points losses to Sebastián Pérez and Jefferson Vargas. Great fight that we will live before the main one, without a doubt.

Speaking to ESPABOX, he told us: “I don’t have any pressure, it’s my third difficult fight in a row, but I have a lot of professional and amateur experience. I’m ready for anyone, and I know that winning the World Cup opens for me. I will go out to work and enjoy myself ».

The victory of Conlan is paid at € 1.22 per euro wagered, while that of Baluta at € 4.33

The event features other interesting fights on the undercard, such as the ten-round duel of undefeated British fighters at super welterweight between Troy williamson (15-0-1, 11 KO) and Kieran smith (16-0, 7 KO). Its main part can be followed in Spain on Friday night, around 23:00, by Eurosport 2.